Pune bus rape: Accused detained from Shirur, say police

Pune, Feb 28 (PTI) A man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune’s Swargate bus station was detained in Shirur on Friday, police said.

Pune police detained the accused, Dattatray Gade, around midnight, an official said.

Gade (37), a history-sheeter, allegedly raped the woman inside an ST bus in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused is named in half a dozen theft, robbery and chain-snatching cases in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. He has been out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences.

The official said at least 13 police teams were deployed at various locations around the state to nab the accused.

The police had also deployed sniffer dogs and drones as part of a search operation in sugarcane fields in Shirur tehsil on Thursday. PTI COR NB ARU