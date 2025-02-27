Pune bus rape: Former CJI Chandrachud says proper implementation of laws key to women's safety

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Amid uproar over the Pune bus rape case, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday recalled the 2012 Nirbhaya incident and asserted crimes against women cannot be prevented only by forming laws but by their proper implementation.

Chandrachud, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, was replying to a query on the rape of a woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in Pune's Swargate area.

A 26-year-old woman was raped allegedly by history-sheeter Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37) early morning on Tuesday inside an ST bus. Thirteen teams have been formed by police to track down Gade.

Proper implementation of laws made for women is required to prevent incidents of sexual harassment, the former CJI said, adding a lot of changes were made in laws following the Nirbhaya incident in Delhi.

In 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student who later came to be called ‘Nirbhaya’ (a fearless one) was brutally gang-raped on a bus in Delhi. She later succumbed to her wounds. The case made national and international headlines.

"We cannot prevent such incidents by only having laws. Besides laws, huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of society and proper implementation of the laws made for women. A large number of women go to work etc. Hence, the laws made for them should be properly implemented so that they feel safe," Chandrachud said.

He also emphasised the need for "proper investigation, strong action, quick trial and punishment" and asserted the "legal system and the police have a big responsibility".

"At every level, we should think about this carefully so that women can do their jobs safely. That is the fundamental of an equitable society," the former CJI said.