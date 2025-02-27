Pune bus rape: Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for tip about accused; Raut likens case to Nirbhaya

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Pune police on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of a history-sheeter who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside an MSRTC bus at the Swargate bus station here, officials said.

Amid the frantic efforts to crack the case, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut drew parallels between the crime and the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gang rape and targeted district guardian minister Ajit Pawar over law and order.

As many as 13 police teams are working to nab the accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37) who has been on the run since the incident which took place on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus early Tuesday morning, a police official said.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the person providing information about his whereabouts, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI.

Another police official said that information about Gade can be provided at numbers 020-24442769 or 9881670659. The informer's name will be kept secret, he added.

Gade has half a dozen cases of theft, robbery and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and adjoining Ahilyanagar district, and was out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences.

Swargate in Pune city is one of the largest bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

According to the survivor woman, as she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, a man approached and engaged her in conversation, calling her 'didi' (sister), and said the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform.

He took her to an empty ‘Shiv Shahi’ AC bus parked elsewhere on the sprawling station premises. As the lights inside the bus were not on, she hesitated to get in at first, but the man convinced her that it was the right vehicle. He then followed her inside and raped her before fleeing, the woman, who works in the medical field, told police.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced to dispose of all the scrapped buses and other vehicles parked in MSRTC depots before April 15, 2025.

Addressing a press conference at Mantralaya after taking a review of security concerning buses of MSRTC and its premises in the wake of the Swargate rape case, Sarnaik also said that around 15,000 buses, including hired ones, will be fitted with GPS, panic buttons, and CCTV cameras.

Sarnaik also demanded the appointment of an IPS officer for the vacant post of security and vigilance officer in MSRTC.

He said that presently MSRTC has around 2,700 security guards, which are appointed through various security boards, but their number is very low, and hence 15-20 more female security guards will be increased in the corporation.

The shocking incident in the heart of Pune caused uproar, with the opposition lambasting the BJP-led Maharashtra government over women’s safety.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut compared the crime to the 2012 Delhi gang rape and targeted district guardian minister Ajit Pawar over the law and order situation.

The Rajya Sabha MP said crime against women had increased drastically in Maharashtra.

“By giving Rs 1,500 every month, have you purchased women’s self-respect,” asked Raut, referring to the BJP-led Mahayuti government’s flagship ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme to provide monthly financial aid to women.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should seek answers from his deputy Ajit Pawar who is also Pune’s guardian minister, he said.

In 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student who later came to be called ‘Nirbhaya’ (a fearless one) was brutally gang-raped on a bus in Delhi. She later succumbed to her wounds.

Raut further said that gangsters in Pune have no fear of law. The home department was being used for political purposes and to oppress political opponents, and “it would be a great favour to the state if the home department is used for the protection of ‘ladki bahin’ (beloved sisters)”, he added.

Speaking elsewhere, deputy CM Eknath Shinde termed the Pune incident “very unfortunate and condemnable”.

“I have spoken to the Pune police commissioner and given him directions to arrest the accused immediately. Such people will not be spared, and the government will make efforts to ensure that they get the capital punishment,” he added.

“The transport minister sacked the security guards (at Swargate) after the incident. No one will be spared and strict action will be taken by the MSRTC,” Shinde said. Sarnaik belongs to Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the depot manager of Swargate bus station had approached the local police station seeking action against anti-social elements lurking on the premises just three days before the crime.

In a letter to the Swargate police station on February 22, the depot manager had complained against private agents and some members of the transgender community for looting and harassing bus users.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule shared the letter on X and said, "Swargate bus stand is a busy place and the police need to be more vigilant here. But if the depot chief writes a letter and it is not taken into consideration, then it is very regrettable."