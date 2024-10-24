Pune businessman claims fraud in land deal; Navi Mumbai resident booked

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) Police have registered a case after a businessman from Pune accused a Navi Mumbai resident of duping him over Rs 1.2 crore through a fraudulent land deal, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In his complaint, the 54-year-old businessman alleged that the accused Pravin Tulsiram Sankpale of Vashi offered to secure a plot for him at Talegaon, MIDC Phase II, in Pune district under a 95-year lease.

Sankpale allegedly collected Rs 1.55 crore from the complainant between May 2023 and July this year. However, the buyer said he never got possession of the plot, the official said.

After much follow-up, Sankpale returned Rs 35 lakh but remained evasive about the remaining money and the land, said inspector JJ Sayyed from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Thane police.

Advertisment

On his complaint, the police on Wednesday booked Sankpale for cheating, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR