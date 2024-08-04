Pune businessman duped of Rs 53 lakh; two booked

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating a Pune-based businessman and his manager of Rs 53 lakh on the pretext of arranging a loan for their firm, police said on Sunday.

The police in Thane city registered a case against the alleged accused, Shekar Sonar and Nishigandha Ambavane, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, an official said.

The accused allegedly cheated the complainant between February 2022 and June 2024, he said.

The duo allegedly offered to arrange a Rs 100 crore loan for the victim's firm and took documents of a 100-acre land at Mangaon of Raigad, the official said.

They produced a loan sanction letter purported to have been issued by a nationalised bank and took Rs 53 lakh towards various fees and other expenses from them but did not do anything to procure the loan, he said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU