Pune car crash: Juvenile Justice Board extends teen driver's observation home remand till June 25

Pune, Jun 12 (PTI) The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here on Wednesday extended till June 25 the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car crash that killed two IT engineers in Pune last month, an official said.

The Porsche car driven by the teenager, son of a builder, crashed into a motorbike in the early hours of May 19, killing IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in Kalyani Nagar. The teen was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

The minor was sent to an observation home till June 12 by the JJB, which has now extended his remand at the facility till June 25.

His parents are in police custody in connection with a case related to alleged swapping of his blood samples. PTI SPK VT RSY