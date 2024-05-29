Pune Porsche crash: Panel probing blood sample manipulation to submit report on Wednesday

Mumbai: A three-member committee probing into the alleged manipulation of the blood samples of the teenager involved in the Pune Porsche car crash will submit its report to the Maharashtra government on Wednesday, an official said.

The Maharashtra Medical Education (MME) Department on Monday formed the committee headed by Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of Mumbai-based Grants Medical College.

“The report is being prepared and it will be submitted to the state government. The details of it cannot be divulged at this moment,” said Dr Sapale in a statement. Police had claimed on Monday that the teenager’s blood samples were discarded and replaced with another person’s samples, which showed no traces of alcohol, at Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital.

Commissioner of MME Department Rajiv Nivatkar said, “The report (of the committee) will be submitted to the state government today (Wednesday) itself.” Police have arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the state-run hospital's forensic medicine department, chief medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and staff member Atul Ghatkamble in connection with the incident.

Two IT professionals in their 20s were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, in the early hours of May 19 in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. According to police, the teenager, son of builder Vishal Agarwal, was drunk at the time.