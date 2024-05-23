Pune accident: Those in power can pressure police, Sule targets Fadnavis

Mumbai: Member of Parliament and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying those in power should reveal who tried to pressure police in the Pune Porsche fatal crash.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters here, Sule also expressed her surprise over Fadnavis “rushing” to Pune and making veiled insinuations concerning the accident.

“Fadnavis told reporters that police should not come under any political pressure. I want to tell him that those in power can pressure the police in such probes. My question to Fadnavis is who pressured the police and how despite such a heinous crime, the kid got bail,” she asked.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

Advertisment

The teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal (50), was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) hours later, sparking public outrage. Police later approached the JJB, which remanded the boy to an observation home till June 5. His father was also arrested and remanded in police custody till May 24.

The Baramati MP claimed that MLA Sunil Tingare of NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had intervened in the matter after the accident.

“I also want to know how (MLA) Sunil Tingare intervened and helped (the boy) in getting bail. The state government is careless and insensitive. Be it drink and drive, drugs found in Pune or blasts in Dombivli MIDC, this government is not interested in solving issues,” she said.

Asked whether she spoke to Ajit Pawar regarding the Pune Porsche crash, Sule said, “I have not spoken to him in last many days. He is the guardian minister of Pune but I have not spoken to him lately.” In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in Baramati, Sule was pitted against Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.