Pune civic body acts against rooftop restaurants operating without permissions

Pune, May 22 (PTI) The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday demolished as many as 54 restaurants including some rooftop eateries operating without permissions, an official said.

The action was taken in, among other areas, Kalyani Nagar where residents have been flagging the issue of bars and pubs operating without valid permissions and till early morning hours in the wake of a car crash involving a drunk teenager on Sunday. The accident claimed two lives.

Besides Kalyani Nagar, action was also taken in Mundhwa, Koregaon Park, Ghorpadi and Viman Nagar, among others.

"We demolished various pubs and restaurants....The operation was carried out at the restaurants which had installed sheds without taking any permission from the municipal corporation. The drive was conducted at 54 hotels of which three are well established and famous...44 of them were small joints," the official added. PTI COR KRK