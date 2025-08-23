Pune civic body declares draft ward structure for electing 165 corporators in next polls

Pune, Aug 22 (PTI) Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Friday announced the draft ward structure for the upcoming civic elections, raising the number of elected members to 165.

As per the new structure, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have 41 wards represented by 165 elected members in the next polls, up from 162 in the previous term of the civic body, whose polls are due since 2022.

Out of the 41 wards created for the civic polls, 40 will elect four corporators each, while the Ambegaon-Katraj ward, with a higher population of 1.14 lakh, will elect five representatives, said the commissioner.

In other wards, the population varies between 76,000 and 92,000, he said.

In the previous term, the PMC had 162 corporators.

The ward delimitation exercise was carried out in line with directives of the State Election Commission (SEC) and the Maharashtra government, said Ram.

The draft has been opened for people's suggestions and objections till September 4. The final notification is expected by November 4, clearing the way for elections. PTI SPK RSY