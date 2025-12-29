Pune civic polls: 743 nominations filed so far; 694 in single day ahead of December 30 deadline

Pune, Dec 29 (PTI) A total of 694 nomination forms were filed on Monday for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections, taking the overall count so far to 743 across 15 ward offices, officials said.

With only 49 forms received till December 28, the surge in nominations on the penultimate day reflects intense political activity ahead of Tuesday's deadline for filing papers, election officials said.

Several prominent political leaders filed their nominations on Monday, marking the entry of major parties into the electoral fray.

Shiv Sena leader Nana Bhangire submitted his nomination from ward number 41, while BJP candidate Ganesh Bidkar filed papers from ward number 24.

Congress candidate Prashant Jagtap filed his nomination from ward number 18, officials confirmed.

The last date for filing nomination forms is December 30, and the last date of withdrawal is January 2, 2026.

The clarity on the actual number of contestants across all municipal wards will emerge on January 3, when the election office will publish the final list of candidates.

The Pune Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for January 15, along with 28 civic bodies in Maharashtra. Voted will be counted the following day.

The electoral process has gained momentum as major political parties, including the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress, position their candidates across key wards in the city.

Election authorities said they are prepared to handle the nomination verification process and ensure a smooth conduct of the polls. PTI SPK NSK