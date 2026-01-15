Pune civic polls: BJP will get clear majority, says Union minister Mohol

Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said his party would get a majority in the Pune civic body, voting for which took place on Thursday.

The BJP will get 120-125 seats in the 165-member Pune Municipal Corporation, he said in a press conference after polling ended.

"The way Punekars gave a mandate to BJP in 2017, similarly, this time too BJP will get a clear majority," Mohol said.

The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fought the Pune polls independently, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) had forged an alliance.

Mohol, after casting his vote, had criticised Ajit Pawar's NCP for stooping low during the campaign by resorting to posting unwarranted content. The NCP is a part of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state.

The campaign for civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, both in the district, were bitter and acrimonious with Ajit Pawar claiming that BJP rule in the two municipal corporations between 2017 and 2022 had derailed development. It had got a stinging response from the BJP, which said Pawar should exercise restraint.

As per Saam TV exit polls, the BJP will be largest party and is expected to win 70 seats, while the NCP could get 55 in Pune.

According to the Jubilant Data Studio exit polls, the BJP could win 79-92 seats, followed by NCP (48-61). The Shiv Sena could win eight-eleven seats, NCP (SP) (four-six), Shiv Sena (UBT) (four to five) MNS (zero-two), Congress (11-14).

Counting of votes will take place on Friday. PTI SPK BNM