Pune: Union minister Murlidhar Mohol and former minister Prakash Javadekar exercised their franchise as polling for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections was underway on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote along with his family members, Mohol criticised Ajit Pawar's NCP, which is part of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, alleging that the party stooped low during the campaign by resorting to posting unwarranted content.

A high-voltage campaign was witnessed in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad civic body as the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar forged an alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), and is contesting the polls against the BJP.

During the campaign, Ajit Pawar targeted the local BJP leadership, alleging derailed development, mismanagement, and corruption in the twin cities over the last nine years.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the polls in PMC and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations. Voting for 165 seats across 41 wards in Pune began at 7.30 am.

Mohol, the Lok Sabha member from Pune, said that voters elected the BJP here in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in 2024 based on the development work carried out by the party over the last few years.

"I am sure the citizens of Pune will once again repose their faith in the BJP and elect the party in the civic polls," he said.

Mohol had led the BJP's civic poll campaign in the city and was seen countering Ajit Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the Mahayuti government, during canvassing.

"I am confident that the people of Pune are conscious and will once again support the BJP," he added.

Appealing to voters to turn out in large numbers, Mohol said he was confident that people would once again elect the BJP to power in the city.

The BJP was in power in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations from 2017 to 2022, after which the civic bodies were run by administrators.