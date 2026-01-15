Pune civic polls: Parties allege bogus voting, cash distribution; cops say process peaceful

Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) The overall civic poll process in Pune on Thursday was largely peaceful barring a few allegations of money distribution and bogus voting as well as the ink put on fingers after voting getting wiped off easily, police said.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said overall polling was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over the claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar said she had complained to the state election commission about alleged bogus voting in Dhayari.

Showing a video on her phone, she claimed the man seen in it was in possession of a chemical to wipe off the indelible ink on the fingers. Some women were seen wiping off the ink from their fingers, she added.

"We have filed a complaint along with the video with election officials," Chakankar said.

In Hadapsar, Pramod Nana Bhangire, the Shiv Sena city unit president, who is contesting from ward number 41 in Mohammadwadi, claimed his party workers caught hold of some people who had come from Beed for "bogus voting".

"We have informed the police and handed some of the people to the local police station," Bhangire added.

Votes will be counted on Friday. Most exit polls have given the BJP an edge in the 165-member Pune Municipal Corporation polls. PTI SPK BNM