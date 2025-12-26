Pune civic polls: Shiv Sena workers protest outside Gorhe’s home against BJP’s ‘offer’ of 15 seats

Pune, Dec 26 (PTI) Many Shiv Sena members on Friday protested outside their senior leader Neelam Gorhe’s house here to oppose the BJP’s “offer” of 15 seats to the party for the January 15 polls to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Earlier in the day, Gorhe told reporters that Shiv Sena had sought 35 seats. She said the BJP initially offered 12 seats, but after party leaders followed up with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and Industries Minister Uday Samant, the offer was revised to 15 seats.

However, the proposal did not go down well with some party workers and ticket aspirants, who gathered outside Gorhe’s residence and protested.

“On what basis will the party distribute tickets? If our demand was 35 to 40 seats, why did the leaders settle for just 15?” asked a party worker.

In the last civic polls in Pune in 2017, the BJP had won 97 seats in the 162-member corporation, followed by NCP’s tally of 39. The undivided Shiv Sena had won 10 seats.

Another party worker alleged that tickets were being given on a “commercial” basis.

“Decisions are being taken by four select persons, and the opinions of party workers are not being considered. These four individuals, including Gorhe, city unit president Pramod Nana Bhangire and Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare, are seeking tickets for their own people,” the worker alleged.

Shiv Sena should get to contest in 50 to 55 seats in Pune, he said.

Amid the protest, policemen were deployed outside Gorhe’s residence in the city’s Model Colony area.

Speaking to reporters later, Gorhe said she had only conveyed the BJP’s “offer” of 15 seats. “It does not mean that Shiv Sena has accepted the proposal. The final decision will be taken by Eknath Shinde saheb,” she said.

Gorhe said she spoke to the disgruntled party workers, explained the situation to them and understood their grievances.

“I told them that the final decision on the alliance and seat-sharing will be taken by Shinde saheb. They understood the issue and left peacefully,” she claimed.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including the Pune civic body, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. The process to file nominations commenced on December 23 and will end on December 30. PTI SPK NR