Pune club training kids to prepare them for big golf events

Pune, Sep 12 (PTI) The Poona Club Golf Course has started training young children to nurture talent at the grassroots level and help them compete in big events.

The club is creating an ecosystem for young players through fitness-driven training programmes and better facilities, said coaches and its officials.

“The volume of Indians playing golf is much lower compared to the other countries. In that way, we are at a disadvantage, but with the amount of talent available now in the country, there has always been a shortage of facilities,” said Aditya Kanitkar, a certified golf coach.

“We are creating infrastructure and culture for the game,” said Kanitkar.

Ikram Khan, a former captain at Poona Club Golf Course, parents are now dedicating long hours to support their children. “Children can take up golf at costs even lower than cricket. There is a 70 per cent discount available for juniors and young players,” said Khan.

Indraneel Mujgule, vice president of the club, said they have rolled out programmes of different durations for kids, and the model has shown results. “The number of juniors at the club has nearly doubled from 50 last year to 90 this year. Our goal is to cross 100 soon,” he said.

Talking about the apprehension that golf is a game of the rich, he called it a misconception.

“The money one will spend on golf in a year is about 60 to 70 per cent of the amount spent on cricket or tennis. Golf is no longer an expensive game, as heavy discounts are being provided to play golf,” said Mujgule.

According to Ikram Khan, the club has also encouraged inclusivity, offering caddies the chance to train and compete. “Several, including Praveen Pathare and Akshay Damle, have made their mark on professional circuits in India and abroad,” he added.

Young golfer Vihaan, 12, said he was introduced to the game by his grandfather. “I have been training here for a while. At present, I’m playing on the IG National Circuit and have already secured two podium finishes.” PTI SPK NR