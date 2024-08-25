Pune cop trying to break up argument severely injured after man attacks him with 'koyta'

Pune, Aug 25 (PTI) An assistant police inspector received a severe head injury after being attacked with a 'koyta' (long blade knife) in Hadapsar area of Pune on Sunday, an official said.

API Ratnakar Gaikwad of Wanowrie police station had gone to check on an argument between the accused, identified as Nihalsingh Tak, and some other persons at 4pm near Sasane Nagar railway gate when the incident took place, the official said.

"Tak and his friend were quarrelling with a group. When API Gaikwad arrived at the spot, Tak hit him with a koyta, leaving him seriously injured. Tak and his friend fled from the spot. Gaikwad is hospitalised and his condition is stable," Deputy Commissioner of Police R Raja said.

Several teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added. PTI COR BNM