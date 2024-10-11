Pune cops arrest a suspect in gang-rape case; search on for two others

Pune, Oct 11 (PTI) Police have arrested one of the three men accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on the outskirts of Pune city last week, officials said on Friday.

The woman was allegedly raped by three men on the night of October 3 in Bopdev Ghat area where she had gone out with a male friend.

About 700 police personnel were deployed to identify and trace the culprits, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis said while congratulating police for the success.

Manhunt was on for the other two suspects, said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

During the incident, the accused had also beaten up the the victim's male friend, as per the complaint.

Police had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the culprits.

"An incident shaming humanity had taken place, but police have now arrested one accused and the remaining two accused will also be nabbed as their whereabouts have been traced," Fadnavis said, speaking to reporters at a police department-related event in the city.

Some 700 police personnel and officials were working on the case, he informed.

"With the help of technical analysis, police managed to zero in on one of the accused," he said, adding that the government will ensure that the accused get the strictest possible punishment. PTI SPK RSY KRK