Pune cops bust arms-making units in MP village; 47 detained

Pune, Nov 22 (PTI) The Pune Police on Saturday raided illegal arms manufacturing units in Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the detention of 47 people and seizure of illegal weapons and materials, a senior officer said.

He said four factories were demolished, and two pistols, five magazines, and various materials used for manufacturing arms were seized.

The raid was conducted by a 105-member team comprising personnel from the crime branch and officials of wireless, drone, surveillance, and cyber sections.

"A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Somay Munde conducted a major action in Umarti village in Madhya Pradesh, around 500 km from Pune. As many as 47 people have been detained, while four factories were demolished. We seized two pistols, four empty cartridges, two live rounds, five magazines and over 100 raw barrels and 14 grinding machines," a senior police officer said.