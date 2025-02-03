Pune cops bust 'bail surety' racket; 11, including two lawyers, arrested

Pune, Feb 3 (PTI) Eleven persons, including two lawyers, were arrested for alleged involvement in a "bail surety" racket, a Pune police official said on Monday.

The gang used forged documents and fake stamps as part of the racket, the official said.

"A surety is a person who guarantees that the accused will appear in court after being granted bail. Since people generally do not stand as surety or guarantors for criminals, the gang used to approach kin of such persons. They used to get bail for the accused by standing as surety after submitting forged Aadhaar and ration cards etc in return for money," he said.

"On January 4, acting on a tip-off, we held Santosh Kumar Teland, Aslam Sayyed, Yogesh Jadhav, Darshan Shah, Piraji Shinde and Gopal Kangane. Of these, Sayyed and Jadhav are lawyers. We later arrested five more persons," the official said.

Further probe into the extent of the racket and the accused who have got bail with the help of this gang is underway, he added. PTI SPK BNM