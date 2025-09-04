Pune cops issue order banning filming, circulation of images of immersed Ganpati idols

Pune, Sep 4 (PTI) Pune police on Thursday issued an order prohibiting the filming and circulation of images and videos of immersed Ganesh idols between September 4 and September 15 in order to prevent hurting of religious sentiments and to maintain public peace, an official said.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he said.

Immersions of idols in Pune will take place on Saturday.

"The filming and sharing visuals of Ganpati idols immersed in natural water bodies or artificial tanks could hurt religious sentiments and disturb public peace. Violators will be prosecuted under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the order said. PTI SPK BNM