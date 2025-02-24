Pune cops to invoke MCOCA against history-sheeter gang

Pune, Feb 24 (PTI) Police will invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against history-sheeter Gajanan Marne and gang members, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Monday.

He said police would seize the properties of the accused and also impound their vehicles after obtaining information from the RTO.

The action follows the alleged attack on a 33-year-old man working at the office of Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol by members of the Marne gang in Kothrud area on Friday, police said.

An FIR was registered at Kothrud police station and three persons were arrested.

"We will invoke MCOCA against notorious Gaja Marne and his gang members in view of their alleged role in a recent case. Marne and 27 members of his gang are booked," Kumar said while addressing a programme organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ).

Kumar appealed to people to come forward and lodge complaints against the Marne gang.

"Such complaints can be lodged with the DCP of the crime branch. We have launched a special cell," he added. PTI COR NSK