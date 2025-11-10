Pune cops write to ED for PMLA probe into absconding gangster Ghaywal's land, financial deals

Pune, Nov 10 (PTI) The Pune police on Monday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding illegal properties and suspected money laundering linked to gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who fled to the United Kingdom even as he was booked in a firing incident, an official said.

Ghaywal's associates had allegedly shot and injured a man and attacked another with a sharp weapon in a road rage incident in the Kothrud area of Pune in September. He faces numerous cases, including murder, extortion, assault, illegal possession of weapons (Arms Act), and fraud related to obtaining a passport.

"Our probe has found Ghaywal played a role in various transactions and land deals. We have written to Enforcement Directorate about his illicit wealth, multiple bank accounts and several firms that he is associated with," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said.

"He has made several land deals in various locations in the state. Many documents regarding illegal properties in and around Pune district as well as of Ahilyanagar have been seized. We have asked ED that this case be considered for action under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," Kadam said.

The Kothrud police last week invoked provisions of the MCOCA against Ghaywal.

The British High Commission in India last month confirmed that Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa, as per police. PTI COR BNM