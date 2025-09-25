Pune court grants bail to Eknath Khadse's son-in-law in `drug party' case

Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) A court here on Thursday granted bail to Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, in an alleged drug party case.

Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle also granted bail to co-accused Prachi Gupta and Sripad Yadav, defence lawyer Pushkar Surve said.

The crime branch of Pune Police had raided a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area in the early hours of July 27 and allegedly busted a "drug party" going on there.

Khewalkar and six others were arrested, with the police claiming that cocaine, marijuana, hookah and liquor bottles were seized during the raid. PTI SPK KRK