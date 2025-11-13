Pune court restrains Sena's Dhangekar from making statements against businessman on gangster links

Pune, Nov 13 (PTI) A civil court here has passed an order restraining Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar from making any further statements against businessman Sameer Patil, who is said to be close to Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil.
The order came in connection with a defamation case filed by Sameer Patil, who had earlier served a Rs 50 crore notice to Dhangekar over allegations linking him to absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal.
Dhangekar, leader of the Pune Mahanagar unit of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had also alleged Ghaywal had direct links with the minister through Sameer Patil.
After the allegations, Sameer Patil approached the court with both civil and criminal defamation complaints. Hearings commenced on October 27.
Issuing an interim order, Joint Civil Judge (Senior Division) KR Singhel directed that Dhangekar "is restrained from making any defamatory statement or remarks against the plaintiff till the disposal of the application for temporary injunction or until further orders".
Responding to the court's decision, Sameer Patil said, "Recently, Ravindra Dhangekar levelled unfounded and defamatory accusations against me. I approached the special civil court seeking justice, and the honourable judge has now prohibited him from issuing or publishing any such statements henceforth." Dhangekar's comments were "completely untrue and made only to gain political attention and publicity without any supporting proof," the businessman added. PTI SPK BNM