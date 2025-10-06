Pune Crime Branch constable assaulted by two motorcyclists riding rashly

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) A Pune Crime Branch constable sustained head injuries in an attack by two unidentified persons after a road rage incident on Law College in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

He identified the victim as Amol Katkar of Crime Branch Unit III.

"While riding home at around 1am, Katkar had an argument with two persons on a motorcycle who were riding rashly. Amid the spat, the two hit him on the head with a stick and ran way. He has been hospitalised," the official said.

A case was registered against two persons and efforts are on to nab them, Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said. PTI SPK BNM