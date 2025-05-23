Pune dowry death: Have asked cops to make watertight case against Hagawanes, says Pawar

Pune, May 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said he has asked police to build a watertight case with regards to the suicide of 26-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly due to dowry harassment.

Vaishnavi Hagawane, daughter-in-law of NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, allegedly hanged herself on May 16 in Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district. Her parents claimed they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband’s family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawanes continued to harass her seeking Rs 2 crore to purchase land.

Rajendra Hagawane, who has since been expelled from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and his son Sushil were held from Swargate area while attempting to flee the city, Pimpri Chinchwad Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad said.

"We will ensure the case is run on fast track and it leads to the logical conclusion. We are also planning to appoint a special counsel in the case. Tomorrow, I will be travelling to Delhi with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and will discuss with him whether the case should be run on fast track," Pawar said here in the evening after meeting Vaishnavi's parents.

Rajendra and Sushil were trying to evade arrest by changing their phones but the police managed to nab them, the Deputy CM added.

Asked about allegations that both daughters-in-law in the Hagawane household were threatened by family members using the name of a senior police official, Pawar said the concerned officer had told him he is not even remotely linked to the issue.

Before the alleged suicide of Vaishnavi, Hagawane's elder daughter-in-law had alleged she was also tortured and subjected to domestic violence in 2024 but police did not take action in time.

The allegations levelled by her will be probed and action will follow if police personnel are found guilty, Pawar said.