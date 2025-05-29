Pune dowry harassment-suicide case accused Hagawanes booked for cheating, criminal intimidation

Pune, May 29 (PTI) A fresh case of cheating and criminal intimidation was filed against Rajendra Hagawane and other family members who are in jail in connection with the alleged suicide of Vaishanvi Hagawane, according to the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly committed suicide in Pune's Bavdhan area on May 16, with her kin alleging that her in-laws and others had tortured her for dowry. Her father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane was subsequently expelled from the NCP after the case hit national headlines. Several members of the family were arrested in the case.

"One Prashant Yelwande has approached Bavdhan police station claiming the Hagawane family cheated him and threatened him over a purchase of a backhoe loader. In 2022, Yelwande had purchased the backhoe loader belonging to the Hagawane family for Rs 24 lakh. He took the machine by paying Rs 5 lakh," an official said.

"As there was a loan of Rs 19 lakh against the machine, it was decided between the Hagawanes and Yelwande that the latter would give them Rs 50,000 per month to pay monthly instalments to the bank. As per the agreement, he transferred Rs 6.70 lakh into the account of Lata Hagawane, wife of Rajendra Hagawane, but the Hagawane family did not pay the EMIs," the official added.

Due the repayment default, the bank seized the machine from Yelwande, he said.

"But the Hagawane family managed to free the machine from the bank. They however, did not give it back to Yelwande. When Yelwande approached the Hagawanes to return Rs 11.70 lakh or give him the machine, Shashank Hagaane allegedly threatened him with a gun and also warned him not to demand money," the official said.

A case was registered against Rajendra Hagawane, his wife Lata and son Shashank for allegedly cheating and intimidating Yelwande, the official said.

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday remanded Shashank Hagawane, Lata and sister Karishma Hagawane in judicial custody in connection with the Vaishnavi dowry harassment-suicide case. PTI SPK BNM