Pune dowry harassment-suicide case: Man who threatened Vaishnavi's kin held from Nepal border

Pune, May 30 (PTI) A man accused of threatening Vaishnavi Hagawane's parents and others with a gun when they went to his house in Pimpri Chinchwad to take custody of her child has been held from the Nepal border, a police official said on Friday.

Vaishnavi Hagawane (26) allegedly committed suicide in Pune's Bavdhan area on May 16, with her kin alleging that her in-laws and others had tortured her for dowry. Her father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane was subsequently expelled from the NCP after the case hit national headlines.

Vaishnavi's father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane, husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata, sister-in-law Karishma and brother-in-law Sushil have been arrested in the dowry harassment-suicide case.

After Vaishnavi's death, her 9-month-old child was with Nilesh Chavan, who is close to the Hagawane family, the official said.

"When Vaishnavi's parents and others went to his house to take custody of the child, he threatened them with a gun. He was booked at the time at Warje police station for showing a gun. A case under Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Bavdhan police station against him for not taking proper care of the child," the official said.

"He was on the run since. We have now held Chavan from the Nepal border. He was planning to escape. He is being brought back to Pune," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vishal Hire said.

Chavan will be arrested in the case registered at Bavdhan police once he arrives in Pune, DCP Sandip Doifode said.