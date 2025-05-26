Pune dowry harassment-suicide case: Three persons remanded in police custody till May 28

Pune, May 26 (PTI) A Pune court on Monday sent three accused in the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry harassment-suicide case to police custody till May 28.

Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, allegedly ended her life in her marital home in Bavdhan in Pimpri Chinchwad on May 16. He kin have claimed she was tortured by her husband's family for dowry, which included demands of Rs 2 crore to buy land.

The court remanded Vaishnavi's husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane and sister-in-law Karishma Hagawane in police custody till May 28.

Her father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane and brother-in-law Sushil Hagawane have also been arrested in the case.

Police told court 29 wounds were found on Vaishnavi's body.

The weapons which were used during the attack on her are yet to be seized, police said.

One Nilesh Chavan, who allegedly threatened Vaishnavi's father Anil Kaspate at gunpoint, is absconding and there is need to establish Chavan's links to the Hagawane family, police said. PTI COR BNM