Pune firm, cultural organisation celebrate Diwali with Army personnel in J&K

Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) Members of a Pune-based company and a cultural organisation celebrated Diwali with Army personnel stationed in Jammu and Kashmir and presented them locally made gifts and snacks.

The Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) and Aamhi Punekar celebrated Diwali with soldiers posted at Baramulla, Kupwara, Doda, and Reasi in the Union Territory, a release stated.

BVG operates the Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services. During "Operation Sindoor", launched by the Armed Forces against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, BVG's 108 ambulance service played a crucial role, the company stated in the release.

BVG employees prepared greeting cards and gifts, which were presented to the soldiers. Aamhi Punekar also distributed traditional Pune-style Diwali snacks with support from the Poona Merchants Chamber, it said.

Organisations like the Kafila Foundation and General Zorawar Singh Charitable Trust from Jammu and Kashmir extended special cooperation for the Diwali celebration.

BVG chairman and managing director Hanmantrao Gaikwad expressed heartfelt joy, saying he was proud that his team and emergency service staff celebrated Diwali with the soldiers. PTI SPK ARU