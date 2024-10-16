Pune gang rape case: Second accused remanded to police custody till Oct 22

Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) The second accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh in the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman on the outskirts of Pune city earlier this month was on Wednesday remanded to police custody till October 22.

He was shifted to Pune from Prayagraj on Tuesday late night.

"The second accused in the Bopdev Ghat gang rape case was produced in the court today, which remanded him to police custody till October 22," a police officer said, adding that multiple angles are being investigated.

A third accused wanted in the case is on the run.

The woman was allegedly raped by three men on the night of October 3 in the Bopdev Ghat area, where she had gone out with a male friend. Police had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the culprits. PTI COR NSK