Pune Grand Tour cycle race speeds up massive road upgrade, streetscape enhancement

Pune, Jan 22 (PTI) The Pune Grand Tour cycle race has resulted in a huge upgrade for roads in Maharashtra's second largest city along with a visual transformation by way of installations, wall art and graffiti, redesigned dividers and clear signage.

The effort has prompted residents to hail the Pune Municipal Corporation, while also demanding that this infrastructure upgrade be sustained throughout the year and also be extended to neighbourhoods that were not touched by the famed cycle race.

Over the last three months, PMC has upgraded nearly 75 km of major roads, while also paying attention to streetscape design, an approach rarely seen in the city's civic works, officials said.

The initiative began on October 19, following directions to bring roads up to international standards ahead of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, while asserting the initiative was not limited to the cycling event.

"This is not a one-off exercise. The road improvement programme will continue through the year, and people will see more changes. The recent work has set a new benchmark, and we expect support from the newly elected corporators to maintain that momentum. PMC has taken a vow to transform the city in terms of road infrastructure, cleanliness, air quality," Ram said.

As part of the infrastructure drive, damaged stretches were repaired, milling work was completed and roads were resurfaced using double-layer asphalt technology, while cracks on cement concrete roads were sealed, he said.

More than 2,000 drainage chambers were brought to road level to ensure smoother travel, with 85 per cent of work being carried out during night hours to reduce inconvenience, the official said.

PMC road department officials said cyclists who tested the upgraded stretches reported riding speeds of up to 70 kmph on certain sections, an uncommon experience on Pune's roads.

"More than one lakh metric tonnes of asphalt were used for the works, including repairs on roads within Pune Cantonment. Alongside resurfacing, PMC undertook extensive beautification efforts in collaboration with private companies under Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives," an official from the department said.

Several stretches now feature curated installations, wall paintings and graffiti, along with cleaner footpaths, improved road markings and clearer signage, while dividers on East Street and Moledina Road, which had remained damaged or incomplete for nearly two decades, were rebuilt, repainted and realigned, he said.

"These roads were also resurfaced, enhancing both safety and aesthetics. Removal of dangling overhead cables further reduced visual clutter and improved road safety. PMC maintained a road roughness index of 2.5 metres per kilometre, a level typically associated with highways. The project was executed in four packages at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore," the official said.

The the scale of work required constant supervision, admitted PMC road department chief Aniruddha Pawaskar.

"Given the tight timelines, we had to stay closely involved at every stage to ensure quality. It demanded complete focus and sustained monitoring. Personal commitments had to be rearranged to meet project deadlines," Pawaskar said.

Residents have welcomed the makeover but stressed that upkeep will be critical.

"Smooth roads are important, but the added artwork and installations have made these stretches visually appealing too. The PMC should now replicate this model across the city and ensure roads don't deteriorate after a few months," said Mohammadwadi resident Sunil Koloti.

Civic activists echoed the sentiment, saying the real challenge for PMC would be maintaining road quality and cleanliness throughout the year and extending similar upgrades to areas that have so far been left out.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is India’s first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage, five-day Continental Cycling Race for Men.

A gruelling 437-km route passing through the diverse terrains of Deccan Plateau and Sahyadri Ranges, the event has received an unprecedented field of 171 elite riders from 29 teams representing five continents and 35 countries. The race combines high-performance sporting excellence, celebrating Pune’s cultural heritage, historic landmarks and rural tourism through nine talukas and 150 villages. PTI SPK BNM