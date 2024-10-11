Pune hit-and-run: Food delivery man killed after Audi hits bike; pvt firm executive held

Pune, Oct 11 (PTI) A food delivery man was killed after an Audi car driven by an allegedly drunk senior executive of a private firm hit his two-wheeler in Pune in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The luxury car's driver Ayush Tayal (34) fled from the spot after the accident near Tadigutta in the city’s Mundhwa area and was arrested later with the help off CCTV footage, an official said.

"The incident took place at Koregaon Park, Mumdhwa road near Poonawala Fincorp around 1.30 am on Friday. Tayal's car first hit a couple of two wheelers, causing minor injuries to riders, just 100 metres away from the spot where food delivery person Rauf Akbar Shaikh's motorcycle was hit and he sustained injuries," said Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region).

Shaikh later succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

“The accused fled the scene but was later held from his home after CCTV footage was checked to identify the car. He was tracked down with the help of the vehicle's details," Patil added.

The medical examination of Tayal, a senior executive at a firm in Ranjangaon MIDC here, confirmed he was driving under the influence of alcohol, as per police.

Tayal, who was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, was produced in a local court and remanded in police custody till October 13, the official added.

Shaikh's cousin Majhar Shaikh said the deceased was a delivery man with food aggregator app Swiggy. PTI SPK NR BNM