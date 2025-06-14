Pune hospital gets bomb threat through email; nothing suspicious found, say cops

Pune, Jun 14 (PTI) A hospital in Pune was thoroughly checked by specialised police units after it received an email late Saturday evening that mentioned a bomb threat, an official said.

Nothing suspicious was found in the search carried out at KEM Hospital here by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the official said.

"The situation is under control and the hospital is functioning normally. A similar email was received by another hospital as well," he added.

A probe is underway to trace the email sender, the official said. PTI COR BNM