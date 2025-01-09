Pune is huge, incorrect to conclude crime is on rise in Maharashtra's second largest city, says CM

Pune, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Pune is a huge city and it would be incorrect to conclude crime was on the rise here.

He was replying to a query on 'koyta' gangs and the murder of a woman in a parking lot.

Maharashtra's second largest city is often in the news for 'koyta' gangs, which get their names from the sickle-type long blade weapons used to hack down opponents. Many of these attacks are captured on CCTVs, thereby increasing the fear and distress among ordinary citizens.

"Every single crime case must be taken seriously and police have managed to nab accused in all the cases. It is correct that some cases have taken place, but seeing the expanse of Pune, it would be incorrect to conclude that crime is on the rise. We are paying utmost attention to every case. Moreover, CCTV network is being expanded to curb crime," he said.

Fadnavis was here to attend the 'Vision Maharashtra' programme organised by Sakal News Group and Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF).

Speaking about the plans of his government over the next five years, the CM said focus will be on investments, river linking and infrastructure development.

"To address the drought situation in the state, the government has taken up four river linking projects and primary tenders have been issued. These projects will take some time but once they are completed, Maharashtra will become drought-free. The state government is also going to launch the third phase of Jalyukt Shivar," he said.

Speaking about the 'Shaktipeeth Mahamarg', the CM said the project is facing opposition in Kolhapur.

"I have had a discussion with public representatives from Kolhapur. They suggested that if new alignments are worked out, they can think about it. We will work on the new alignments," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also said since the existing airport in Pune belongs to the Air Force, it is paramount for the city to have a full fledged airport.

The plan to have a new airport at Purandar has been revived and the MIDC has been directed to speed up land acquisition, the CM informed. PTI SPK BNM