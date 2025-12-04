Pune land deal: Accused Digvijay Patil seeks more time from EOW to present his side

Pune, Dec 4 (PTI) Digvijay Patil, a partner at Amadea Enterprises LLP and an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case, has sought time from the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing to present his side, an official said on Thursday.

Amadea Enterprises LLP allegedly executed the illegal sale deed of 40 acre government land in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore with power of attorney holder Shital Tejwani, who has been arrested.

"Patil was served notice to appear before the EOW and he did so on December 1. However, he sought time claiming he would come back with documents. Once he comes, we will question him and record his statement," the official said.

Apart from Patil and Tejwani, the third accused in the case is suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole.

Besides the EOW case, the Inspector General Registration office has also registered a case with Bavdhan police station against Patil, Tejwani and sub registrar Ravindra Taru, who facilitated the sale deed, for allegedly evading stamp duty of Rs 21 crore while executing the sale deed.