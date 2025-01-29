Pune land deal accused Tejwani now arrested in loan default and fraud case

Pune, Jan 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Shital Tejwani, an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case of Pune, in connection with an old loan default and fraud case involving Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said on Monday.

Tejwani was power of attorney (PoA) holder in the controversial Rs 300-crore Pune land deal which came to light late last year. She was in judicial custody in the land case from where she was arrested in the loan default case, they said.

Tejwani, accused of selling government land at Mundhwa in the city to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth is a co-partner, was arrested in the case pertaining to alleged defaulting of loans worth over Rs 7.25 crore.

A court remanded Tejwani to police custody till January 6.

According to CID, Tejwani had taken multiple loans from the bank for vehicle purchases and business expansion but allegedly diverted the funds for unauthorised purposes.

"From a Rs 3 crore loan taken to buy a luxury Range Rover, she allegedly purchased a used Lamborghini, while Rs 2 crore taken for business expansion was transferred to the account of one of the co-accused. Another Rs 2.25 crore loan taken for vehicle purchase was diverted to other accused's savings account," police said.

The total outstanding dues, including interest, in the case have risen to Rs 20.49 crore, they said.

The case is part of a larger loan scam at Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, in which loans worth Rs 238 crore turned into non-performing assets (NPAs). As many as 104 loan accounts of 67 borrowers are overdue, with total outstanding amounting to Rs 436.98 crore with interest.

Police said Tejwani alone has defaulted on six loan accounts.

The probe has also revealed that a fake registration certificate (RC) was allegedly created for the Lamborghini vehicle, which was never registered with the RTO, they added. PTI SPK RSY