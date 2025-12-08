Pune land deal: Original sale deed and Power of Attorney document recovered from arrested accused

Pune, Dec 8 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of the Pune Police has recovered the original sale deed of a controversial land deal linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth and the document of the power of attorney from the arrested accused Shital Tejwani, officials said on Monday.

The EOW has initiated a process of freezing the bank accounts of Tejwani, who held the Power of Attorney (PoA) in the Mundhwa land deal.

"An original sale deed, executed between Amadea Enterprises LLP and Tejwani, who acted as a power of attorney in the deal, was recovered by EOW.", a senior official said.

Police also recovered the original document pertaining to the PoA, which was given to Tejwani by 272 original watandars of the 40-acre land. The PoA authorised Tejwani to re-grant the "mahar watan" land in the name of the original land owners.

In a related development, a court in Paud has remanded sub-registrar Ravindra Taru, who was arrested for allegedly facilitating the sale deed despite knowing that the land belonged to the government, to eight-day police custody.

The land, allegedly worth Rs 1,800 crore as per the market value, was illegally sold to Parth Pawar's Amadea Enterprises LLP for Rs 300 crore.

The investigation report had indicted a partner in the firm, Digvijay Patil, and Tejwani.