Pune land deal: Will seek explanation from department on double stamp duty notice, says Bawankule

Pune, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said he would seek an explanation on a notice seeking payment of a double stamp duty of Rs 42 crore issued to a firm linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth, even though the land deal was being scrapped.

The Joint Inspector General of Registration issued a notice to Amadea Enterprises LLP on Friday for payment of the double stamp duty before proceeding with the cancellation deed for the government land located in the Mundhwa area of Pune.

Amid a political firestorm, wherein the Opposition accused the firm of trying to purchase the prime land "worth Rs 1,800 crore" for Rs 300 crore, Ajit Pawar had announced that the deal was cancelled.

"It is government land. I would seek an explanation from the Stamps and Registration Department on why a notice demanding double stamp duty of around Rs 42 crore was issued to Amadea Enterprises LLP when the land deal itself is getting scrapped. I need to check in which category Rs 42 crore has been sought and why," Bawankule, who holds the Revenue portfolio, told reporters.

The minister said he would ask the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to check why the notice was issued to the firm.

Bawankule reiterated that the name of Parth Pawar, a majority partner in the firm, was not included in the FIR as it was based on the names mentioned in the land deed.

The minister said activist Anjali Damania met him on Wednesday in connection with the land deal.

"I have told her that if she has any proofs, she can submit them to the inquiry committee," he said.

Bawankule noted that FIRs have been registered, and officials, whose role had been established in the land deal episode, have been suspended.

"If the role of some other officials comes up during the inquiry, action will be taken against them," he added.

Responding to Damania's demand for Ajit Pawar's resignation, Bawankule said ACS Vikas Kharage, who is heading the inquiry, is an honest officer who won't allow any interference.

He said since all the papers are already with the committee, there is no scope for any interference during the probe.

First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against signatories and vendors regarding the land deal involving Amadea Enterprises. However, the name of Parth Pawar has not been included in the police case, though his relative, who is a partner in the firm, has been booked.

The accused named in the FIR lodged by the Inspector General of Registrar's office include Digvijay Patil, Shital Tejwani (who represented the 272 'owners' of the land through the power of attorney), and sub-registrar R B Taru for alleged misappropriation and cheating.

Facing flak, Ajit Pawar had announced that the sale deed executed by Parth’s firm had been scrapped. Officials, however, stated the company will have to pay double the stamp duty, which comes to Rs 42 crore, to get the transaction cancelled.

Ajit Pawar had claimed Parth was unaware that the land purchased by the entity belonged to the government. PTI SPK NSK