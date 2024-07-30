Pune: Man stabs woman to death for rejecting marriage proposal; arrested

Pune, Jul 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district for allegedly stabbing a young woman to death after she refused to marry him, an official said on Tuesday.

Aviraj Kharat, the accused, allegedly killed Prachi Mane (21) at Ambethan in Khed tehsil of the district on late Sunday night.

Mane had rejected Kharat's marriage proposal earlier, the official said.

Both Mane and Kharat hailed from Sangli.

"After killing her, the accused absconded. He was nabbed within 12 hours from Satara district on Monday," the police official said.

Kharat was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody, and further probe was on, he added. PTI SPK KRK