Pune: Maverick botany professor who shunned electricity dies

Pune, Sep 20 (PTI) Renowned botanist and retired professor Dr Hema Sane, who spent decades living without electricity in her ancestral house in the heart of Pune, died due to age-related ailments on Friday, family sources said.

She was 85.

Born on March 13, 1940, Sane, who worked as a professor at the Abasaheb Garware College in the city, dedicated her career to teaching Botany. She also wrote more than 30 books.

She lived in a dilapidated `wada' in a narrow lane in the buzzing Tambadi Jogeshwari temple area of Budhwar Peth, consciously choosing not to get an electricity connection. She did not have appliances like refrigerator and TV.

"Living a frugal life without electricity does not make any difference to your lifestyle. In 1997, I first came to know that the life I am living is different from others when Sanjay Sayan interviewed me," Sane told a web portal a few years ago.

Food and shelter are basic needs, electricity came later, she would say. "I am used to this life, and I like it," she would add.

She shared her home with animals and birds, describing herself not as an owner but a caretaker. "This place belongs to the dogs, cats, mongooses, and birds. I only look after it," she would say.

Sushma Date, an environmentalist, said in a social media post, "Every time I think of her, I am reminded of the old story about Socrates. Once, as he stood staring at the dizzying variety of goods in the marketplace of Athens, a student asked him what he was thinking of. "What a lot of things I don't need!" he replied." Dr Sane lived in a sliver of forest, right in the heart of urban clutter, Date wrote.

"In this little verdant oasis was her abode -- a tin shed which she shared with her dog, 2 cats and many birds. She never felt the need for electricity or running water. Her only means of communication was a small un-smart phone, forced on her by a student, charged with a solar battery. Even in her 80s, she spent her days reading and writing. When I last met her two years ago, she was busy writing a book about Indian flora during the time of Ashoka," Date said.