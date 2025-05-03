Pune-Nashik railway corridor realignment being finalised: Vaishnaw

Pune, May 3 (PTI) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the realignment plan for the Pune-Nashik railway project is being finalised, and work will begin once the Maharashtra government grants approval.

The earlier alignment of the proposed high-speed rail corridor passed through the 15-km restricted zone around the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) at Khodad village near Narayangaon, around 60 km from Pune.

Scientists had raised concerns that the movement of trains through this zone could interfere with the functioning of the radio observatory.

"The GMRT holds great scientific significance, having been established with collaboration from 23 countries. Its operations could be hampered by the earlier alignment, so a re-alignment is being prepared to avoid any interference. Once the state government approves the new route, work can proceed," said Vaishnaw.

The GMRT, located about 80 km from Pune, operates in the 150-1420 MHz frequency range and comprises 30 antennas, each 45 metres in diameter. It is managed by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

Vaishnaw also announced a major upgrade for Pune railway station, citing the city's historical and industrial importance. The station will be equipped with world-class facilities and four new platforms, he said.

He was speaking after flagging off two new express trains, the Hadapsar-Jodhpur Express and the MGR Chennai Central-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express from Hadapsar near Pune.

The minister also informed that redevelopment plans for six stations -- Pune, Hadapsar, Khadki, Shivajinagar, Uruli Kanchan, and Alandi are in their final stages.

Discussions have been held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the introduction of a Vande Bharat train between Pune and Nagpur, he said. PTI SPK KRK