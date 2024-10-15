Pune NCP functionaries unhappy over denial of MLC seat to Mankar, offer to quit

Pune, Oct 15 (PTI) Several functionaries of the local unit of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP offered to resign on Tuesday in protest after the party's city chief Deepak Mankar was denied nomination to the Maharashtra legislative council in the Governor's quota.

Seven new members of the council were administered the oath of secrecy earlier in the day, including two nominees of the party led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Pawar, namely, Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi.

"More than 600 party workers, functionaries and office-bearers offered their resignations as Deepak Mankar was denied the MLC seat. We are resigning from our posts and not from the party. We trust Ajit Pawar to do justice to the party workers. We will meet him when he comes here after two days and offer our resignations," said local leader Datta Sagare.

Nitin Shinde, another NCP leader, said Mankar was denied the opportunity despite his honest and dedicated work for the party.

"The demand to make him an MLC was made multiple times. By not giving him the opportunity, injustice has been done to party workers and that is why we are offering resignations," said another worker.

