Pune NCP leader, named in dowry-suicide case of his daughter-in-law, son expelled from party

Pune, May 22 (PTI) The ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra has expelled a Pune district leader and his son after they were named in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case involving the former's daughter-in-law.

Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil -- both currently absconding -- have been expelled from the party, said Pune district NCP chief Shivaji Garje in a statement on Thursday.

Party president and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was present at the wedding of Hagawane's other son Shashank -- now arrested --, said he has asked police to deploy additional teams, if necessary, to nab the father-son duo.

Rajendra Hagawane's daughter-in-law Vaishnavi (26) allegedly hanged herself on May 16 at her in-laws' house in the Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.

Her parents alleged they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband's family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family harassed her yet, demanding she bring Rs 2 crore to purchase land.

A First Information Report was registered against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, Rajendra Hagawane, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to abetment to suicide and domestic violence, police said.

Police have arrested the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim, while Rajendra and Sushil are on the run, said an official.

Maharashtra NCP youth wing president Suraj Chavan said the woman's death was a "blot on humanity".

"We condemn it and demand justice for Vaishnavi. Those responsible must face stringent action," he said.

Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar -- who belongs to the NCP -- said Vaishnavi's 10-month-old baby, currently with Hagawanes' relatives, would be handed over to her parents.

A photo from the couple's wedding, where Ajit Pawar is seen handing over the key of an SUV gifted to the couple (Vaishnavi and Shashank), surfaced on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnavi's maternal uncle Uttam Bahirat said it was a love match, opposed initially by her parents.

Shashank Hagawane and his family demanded dowry, including an expensive SUV, gold and a wristwatch worth over Rs 1 lakh, he alleged.

"Her parents had booked a vehicle, but Shashank demanded a more expensive one," Bahirat said.

Vaishnavi began facing physical and mental abuse within six months of the marriage in 2023, he said, adding, "She admitted to me that she regretted her decision (to marry Shashank)." Speaking at a party event in Baramati, Ajit Pawar referred to the wedding of Vaishnavi and Shashank where he handed over the keys of an SUV to the couple.

He had asked the bride's father whether the car was being gifted willingly or under pressure from the groom's family, Pawar noted.

"You all invite me to weddings and I try to attend them. But if I attend the wedding of a party worker's son and he later mistreats his daughter-in-law, how am I to be held responsible? Did Ajit Pawar ask him to do that?" he asked.

"Immediately after learning about the incident, I called the Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad and asked for strict action...Three teams have been formed to trace them (Rajendra and Sushil) and I have directed police to deploy more teams if needed," the deputy CM added.

The media was dragging his name into this matter for no reason, said the NCP president, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district.

At such weddings, he is often asked by the bride's father to hand over car keys or other gifts to the groom, Pawar maintained.

"I make it a point to ask whether the gift is being given willingly or under pressure. I had even warned that if a gift was demanded, I would not spare that person," he said.

Pawar said he had spoken to Vaishnavi's father, Anand Kaspate, and assured full support to the family.

Reacting strongly to the entire episode on Thursday, Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Neelam Gorhe sought strict punishment for those responsible for Vaishnavi's death.

"It is highly unfortunate Vaishali Hagawane's voice could not be reach society despite her sufferings for such a long period. Had her suffering reached us or some social organisations, Vaishali would have been alive today. The culprits behind her death should face severe punishment," she insisted.

"Family status, and pressure from her relatives, led to her sad demise. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde had given an assurance that government will remain behind firmly the Kaspate family," she said.

Gorhe said police have formed two teams to trace the absconding accused.

"I spoke with PCMC police commissioner. I am told the police have invoked relevant sections against the Hagawane family, including abatement to suicide. The way main culprits are on the run it raises doubts whether some political influence is being used to protect them," she said.

"The marks on Vaishali's body are revealing a lot about the abuse she faced. Campaigns should be undertaken to address issues like harassment and abuse at family level," Gorhe noted.

"Crime conviction rate of Maharashtra is merely 10 per cent. In crime against women, the conviction rate would be even lesser. I request Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to improve this rate," she said.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal wondered if the NCP is a political outfit or a "gang of criminals". PTI SPK ND KRK RSY