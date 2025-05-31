Pune: Nine injured as car rams into people standing around tea stall

Pune, May 31 (PTI) Nine people including some students were injured after a car rammed into them in Sadashiv Peth area of Pune city on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Bhave School around 5.45 pm.

The victims, including a few students appearing for civil service exams, were standing around a tea stall when the car hit them, said senior inspector Vijaymala Pawar of Vishrambag police station.

Two persons including the car driver were taken into custody and their medical tests were being conducted to ascertain if they were under the influence, she said.