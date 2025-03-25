Pune police begins process to dispose of seized drugs worth Rs 8 crore

Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) The Pune police on Tuesday started destroying 800 kg of narcotics worth Rs 8 crore seized in more than 70 cases, an official said.

The disposal is taking place at the Ranjangaon MIDC area in the district in the presence of officials from the pollution board, excise and revenue departments, forensics and police, a senior police official said.

The contraband includes mephedrone, ganja and other narcotic substances.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, "We have started the process to dispose of the contraband weighing around 750 to 800 kg worth Rs 8 crore, which was seized in more than 70 cases." He said the process of destroying 1,800 kg mephedrone worth more than Rs 3,500 crore, which was seized in February last year, is also in the final phase, and the haul will be completely disposed of in the coming days.