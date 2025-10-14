Pune Police chief pledges to smash 'ecosystem' of criminals, warns them not to break law

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday vowed to completely root out the "ecosystem" of criminals in the city to ensure they are not able to create fear among citizens even after stepping out of jail.

The senior IPS officer noted that police in Pune, an IT and education hub in western Maharashtra, have already launched a drive against individuals with criminal backgrounds and those engaged in organised crime.

"Police will not spare those who try to cross the line of law. Our job is not just to arrest criminals or take preventive action. We will destroy the entire ecosystem around them and crack down on those who support criminal activities by glorifying such elements or providing them financial backing," Kumar warned.

Asked about fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal approaching the Bombay High Court with a petition claiming he was named in a recent firing case in Pune's Kothrud area due to media pressure, Kumar said since the matter was sub-judice, he would not comment on it.

However, the commissioner questioned Ghaywal's conduct and pointed out that he lied about criminal cases against him while applying for a passport.

"Why did he go to Ahilyanagar (125km from city) from Pune while seeking a passport? Despite having a criminal background and cases registered against him, why did he state in the affidavit that no cases were pending? He also forcefully took control of some flats and obtained a SIM card using forged documents," Kumar said.

On steps being taken to get Ghaywal detained and deported to India to face criminal cases, he informed that the necessary legal process was underway.

The gangster fled India last month after fraudulently obtaining a passport.

"We have initiated all possible measures to apprehend him. We are following the mandated protocols and procedures, and we will definitely bring him back," the IPS officer asserted.

Police have written to central agencies for issuing a 'blue corner' notice through Interpol against Ghaywal, said a senior officer on Monday.

An Interpol blue notice facilitates gathering of information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation. PTI SPK RSY