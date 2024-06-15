Pune police hand over probe into seizure of Rs 3,600-cr mephedrone to NCB

Pune, June 15 (PTI) Months after the Pune police recovered mephedrone worth over Rs 3,600 crore, considered one of the biggest drug busts in the country, the investigation into the case was transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday, an official said.

“It is a part of the process. We received consent from the central and state governments. After necessary permission from the court, Pune police have handed over the investigation to the NCB,” said a senior crime branch official.

NCB is the apex coordinating body concerning drugs that also functions as an enforcement agency through its zones and sub-zones. NCB officials work closely with the Customs, state police and other law enforcement units.

According to the Pune police, they seized in February 1,836 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘Meow Meow’, worth Rs 3,672 crore from Maharashtra, Delhi and other parts of the country and uncovered an international narcotics trade link. The drug was produced in various cities.

Those involved in the racket had roped in a Delhi-based courier company and shipped some consignments of the drug to London, concealed in ready-to-eat food packets, police had said earlier, police had said earlier.

A large quantity of the contraband had been stored in a godown-like structure in Kupwad town of Sangli district in Western Maharashtra.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant often associated with the “rave party culture” for its euphoric effects and is mostly abused by youngsters.

Nine persons have been arrested over the drug bust so far. It has been alleged that the mastermind of the mephedrone syndicate is one Sundip Dhunay, a British national of Indian origin. A red corner notice through Interpol has been issued against him, said officials.