Pune police launch crackdown against illegal immigrants

Pune: The Pune police have initiated a special drive against foreign nationals, including Bangladeshis, illegally living in the city, an official said on Thursday.

The move comes a week after a 36-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested for allegedly illegally living in the city for the last 20 years and running a garment business.

“A record number of 53 illegal immigrants were deported in 2024. A special drive has been initiated and police stations have been asked to identify immigrants living illegally and deport them,” Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told the news agency.

Illegal Bangladeshis recently came under the spotlight after a 30-year-old undocumented immigrant from the neighboring country was arrested for sneaking into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s home in Mumbai and repeatedly stabbing him during a burglary attempt.

Kumar said all police stations in Pune have been instructed to utilize the maximum resources to identify Bangladesh nationals and other illegal immigrants and deport them.

He said action is also being taken against those who prepare fake documents, including the Aadhaar card, for illegal immigrants.

“In the coming days, there will be stringent action against the illegal immigrants,” he said.

Pune police on Thursday presented their annual crime report.

Citing statistics, Kumar said the number of street crimes in the city is declining. There is a 17 per cent drop in murders and a 34 per cent fall in the number of attempt-to-murder cases, he said.

“We are assuring Puneites that we are working hard and this declining trend will continue and we will be in a much better position by December 2025,” he said.

The senior IPS officer said Pune police have “zero tolerance” towards street rowdiness.

“There is close surveillance on people with criminal records and 100 criminals were detained under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act in 2024 in the city and another 100 were slapped with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act,” he added.

Kumar said they are revamping the existing system to ensure 24/7 patrolling. The mapping of vulnerable spots has been done and patrolling has been increased at such places, he added.